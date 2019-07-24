|
|
EMERY Aub On Sunday 21 July, 2019, in Shellharbour, one day after his 92nd birthday.
Loved husband for 59 years of the late Evelyn Emery (nee Bush). Adored father of his 5 daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Ron, Lyn and Andrew, Shirley and Graham, Janice and Paul, Karen and David. Much loved Grandad 'Aubie' & Great grandad. Loved uncle to Sandra and Trevor Hamblen. A great friend of his sister-in-law June and neighbour Kay.
'A true Gentleman!'
A Celebration of Aub's life will be held at St Georges Anglican Church, Gerringong, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11am.
We would like to thank all who have cared for Dad.
Please send any messages to Rankins Funerals, PO Box 16, Warrawong.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the
Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019