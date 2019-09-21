|
|
VIGORITO Attilio Pietro Of Warrawong.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Giuseppina. Dearly loved father and father in law of Maria Antonia and Giuseppe, Francesco and Maria, Michelina and Giuseppe. Much loved Nonno of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Attilio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 91 Years
Forever in our hearts
Reunited with Nonna
Rosary will be recited in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday September 23, 2019 at 6pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Attilio's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the
Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019