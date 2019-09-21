Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Attilio VIGORITO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Attilio Pietro VIGORITO

Add a Memory
Attilio Pietro VIGORITO Notice
VIGORITO Attilio Pietro Of Warrawong.



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Giuseppina. Dearly loved father and father in law of Maria Antonia and Giuseppe, Francesco and Maria, Michelina and Giuseppe. Much loved Nonno of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Attilio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 91 Years

Forever in our hearts

Reunited with Nonna



Rosary will be recited in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday September 23, 2019 at 6pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Attilio's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Heart Foundation would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Attilio's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.