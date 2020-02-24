|
|
MCCARTHY Athol Geoffrey 13-12-1936 - 21-02-2020
Passed away peacefully in hospital.
Dearly beloved Husband of Millie. Loving Dad to Kerry & Rodd, Donnella & Paul, Kylie (dec), Sean & Jo. Treasured Grandfather to 8 & Great Grandfather to 1.
83 Years
AT PEACE
Family and friends of Athol are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday February 27, 2020 commencing at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Heart Foundation envelopes will be provided at the chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 24, 2020