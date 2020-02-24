Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Athol Geoffrey MCCARTHY


1936 - 2020
Athol Geoffrey MCCARTHY Notice
MCCARTHY Athol Geoffrey 13-12-1936 - 21-02-2020

Passed away peacefully in hospital.



Dearly beloved Husband of Millie. Loving Dad to Kerry & Rodd, Donnella & Paul, Kylie (dec), Sean & Jo. Treasured Grandfather to 8 & Great Grandfather to 1.



83 Years

AT PEACE



Family and friends of Athol are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday February 27, 2020 commencing at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Heart Foundation envelopes will be provided at the chapel.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 24, 2020
