Atanas (Tom) ACEV

Atanas (Tom) ACEV Notice
ACEV Atanas (Tom) of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24 May 2020. Beloved husband of Lenka. Loved father and father in law of Johnny, Jimmy, Chris and Donna. Much loved Dedo of his 2 grandchildren Bradley, and Mitchell. Loved brother of Vera (deceased), Traja and Ivanka. Loved Brother in Law of Alex and Mita. Atanas will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 years



Always loved and sadly missed

Forever in our Hearts



A private service will be held



Floral tributes can be sent to

H Parsons Wollongong for the service



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 26, 2020
