ACEV Atanas (Tom) of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 24 May 2020. Beloved husband of Lenka. Loved father and father in law of Johnny, Jimmy, Chris and Donna. Much loved Dedo of his 2 grandchildren Bradley, and Mitchell. Loved brother of Vera (deceased), Traja and Ivanka. Loved Brother in Law of Alex and Mita. Atanas will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our Hearts
A private service will be held
Floral tributes can be sent to
H Parsons Wollongong for the service
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 26, 2020