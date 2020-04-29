Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur LINSLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Raymond LINSLEY

Add a Memory
Arthur Raymond LINSLEY Notice
LINSLEY Arthur Raymond of Corrimal



Passed away on Thursday, 23 April 2020. Beloved husband of Mary for 65 years. Loved father and father in law of Julene and Darryl, Janelle and Mark, Paul and Karen, Ron and Lillian. Proud Pop of Alison and Scott, Chloe and Ry, Luke and Beth, Kieran and Tearra, Zoe and Jarrah, Mikahl and Simon, Kate and Kyle, Kendall, Kye, Ronan. Great Pop of Max, Layla, Zeb, Rocco, Ted, Mae, Dusty, Jack.



Arthur will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years



A Private Service has been Held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -