LINSLEY Arthur Raymond of Corrimal
Passed away on Thursday, 23 April 2020. Beloved husband of Mary for 65 years. Loved father and father in law of Julene and Darryl, Janelle and Mark, Paul and Karen, Ron and Lillian. Proud Pop of Alison and Scott, Chloe and Ry, Luke and Beth, Kieran and Tearra, Zoe and Jarrah, Mikahl and Simon, Kate and Kyle, Kendall, Kye, Ronan. Great Pop of Max, Layla, Zeb, Rocco, Ted, Mae, Dusty, Jack.
Arthur will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
A Private Service has been Held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020