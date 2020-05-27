Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00 PM
via livestreaming
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: HVWRWG
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur MASSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur John Maxwell MASSEY


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Arthur John Maxwell MASSEY Notice
MASSEY (Ardy) Arthur John Maxwell Passed away peacefully on 23rd May, 2020. Late of Berkeley. Loved Husband of Mary. Adored Dad, Father in law, Papou and Great Papou to all his family. He will be sadly missed by his many friends



Aged 65 Years

Till We See You Again



A private service for Ardy will be held on Thursday 28th May 2020 at 2pm. If you would like to view the service via livestreaming, you are welcome to via the following link.



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG

Password: HVWRWG



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -