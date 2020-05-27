|
|
MASSEY (Ardy) Arthur John Maxwell Passed away peacefully on 23rd May, 2020. Late of Berkeley. Loved Husband of Mary. Adored Dad, Father in law, Papou and Great Papou to all his family. He will be sadly missed by his many friends
Aged 65 Years
Till We See You Again
A private service for Ardy will be held on Thursday 28th May 2020 at 2pm. If you would like to view the service via livestreaming, you are welcome to via the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG
Password: HVWRWG
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 27, 2020