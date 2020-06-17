|
|
BRADFORD Arthur of Kanahooka, formerly of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Oriel. Devoted father and father-in-law of Garey & Bronwyn, Trevor & Robyn, Wayne & Patricia. Adored grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Aged 98 Years
Will Be Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends of Arthur are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday June 19, 2020 commencing at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020