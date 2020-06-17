Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Arthur BRADFORD
Arthur BRADFORD

Arthur BRADFORD


1922 - 2020
Arthur BRADFORD Notice
BRADFORD Arthur of Kanahooka, formerly of Tarrawanna



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Oriel. Devoted father and father-in-law of Garey & Bronwyn, Trevor & Robyn, Wayne & Patricia. Adored grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



Aged 98 Years

Will Be Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends of Arthur are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday June 19, 2020 commencing at 4pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020
Remember
