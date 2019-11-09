Home
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
View Map
Arnhem "Bill" NICHOLS

Arnhem "Bill" NICHOLS Notice
NICHOLS Arnhem 'Bill' Of Mount Warrigal



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 2 November 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Susan. Loving Grandfather of Andrew, Michael, and great grandfather of Max and Liv. Brother and brother in law of Rob and Heather. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91Years

Rest in peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
