NICHOLS Arnhem 'Bill' Of Mount Warrigal
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 2 November 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Susan. Loving Grandfather of Andrew, Michael, and great grandfather of Max and Liv. Brother and brother in law of Rob and Heather. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 91Years
Rest in peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019