WARREN Arndt Edward (Arnie) of Tarrawanna Gardens
It is with deep sadness we said goodbye to Arnie on Thursday 9th April 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Gloria. Devoted Dad and father in law of Mark and Louise, Gail and Jacqui, Ian and Cindy, David and Nicki. Poppa to Rebekah, Amy, Aaron, Joshua, Stacey, Nathan, Maddie, Cooper, Phoebe and Alex. FRED to his 13 great grandchildren. Loved by Rosanne, Tatianna and Evan. Dear brother, brother in law and Uncle.
Aged 80Years
Safe forever with Jesus his Lord and Saviour
A private service will be held. A memorial celebration of Arnie's life will take place at a later date.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 15, 2020