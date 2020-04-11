|
|
ISAIA Arieda of Lake Heights
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 31 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guiseppe. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mauro and Tina, and Robert. Dear grandmother of Christopher and Tamara, Jason and Eloise and great grandmother of Kiara, Carter, Ryan and Jamie. Arieda will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 95 Years
Lives on in our hearts
A private service has been held.
Webcasting of this service will be available.
Follow the link below:
http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//warrawong-rankins/arieda-isaia/
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 11, 2020