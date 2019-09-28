|
HEIJLIGERS Antonius "Tom" of Barrack Heights
Passed away on September 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Devoted father and father-in-law of Tina, Craig & Vanessa, Luke. Adored Opa of Caitlan, Thomas, Tikia, Ryan, Jordan, Amelia, Jaye, Tyson, Owen, Jai and Lewis. Cherished brother of Harry (dec), Carlo, Jenny, Fred (dec) and Elle. Loved uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Beloved brother-in-law of Lance, Danny, Lesley, Kim, Sharon (dec) and Wayne. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 70 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends of Tom are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday October 1, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019