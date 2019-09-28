Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonius HEIJLIGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonius "Tom" HEIJLIGERS


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Antonius "Tom" HEIJLIGERS Notice
HEIJLIGERS Antonius "Tom" of Barrack Heights



Passed away on September 21, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Carol. Devoted father and father-in-law of Tina, Craig & Vanessa, Luke. Adored Opa of Caitlan, Thomas, Tikia, Ryan, Jordan, Amelia, Jaye, Tyson, Owen, Jai and Lewis. Cherished brother of Harry (dec), Carlo, Jenny, Fred (dec) and Elle. Loved uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Beloved brother-in-law of Lance, Danny, Lesley, Kim, Sharon (dec) and Wayne. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 70 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends of Tom are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday October 1, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonius's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now