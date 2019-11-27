Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
28 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Antonio SCIPIONE


1931 - 2019
Antonio SCIPIONE Notice
SCIPIONE Antonio Passed away peacefully on 25th November, 2019. Late of Figtree. Much loved Husband of Fidalma. Cherished Father & Father in law of Vincent & Claire, Maria & Domenico. Adored Nonno of his Grandchildren Kira, Benjamin and Alanah. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Aged 88 years

In Gods Care



Mass Service for Antonio will be offered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 28 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Thursday 28th November, 2019 commencing at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019
