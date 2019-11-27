|
|
SCIPIONE Antonio Passed away peacefully on 25th November, 2019. Late of Figtree. Much loved Husband of Fidalma. Cherished Father & Father in law of Vincent & Claire, Maria & Domenico. Adored Nonno of his Grandchildren Kira, Benjamin and Alanah. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Aged 88 years
In Gods Care
Mass Service for Antonio will be offered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 28 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Thursday 28th November, 2019 commencing at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019