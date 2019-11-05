|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday October 31, 2019.Dearly loved father and father in law of Libby and Greg, Gabe and Silvia. Much loved Nonno of David, Michelle, Matthew, Elliott, Robert, Daniel, Jennifer, and Great Nonno of Levi. Loved uncle of John, Bianca, and their families. Antonio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 88 Years
At Peace
Forever in our hearts
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Antonio's soul will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019