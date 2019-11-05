Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio REA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio "Tony" REA

Add a Memory
Antonio "Tony" REA Notice
REA Antonio â€˜Tony' of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday October 31, 2019.Dearly loved father and father in law of Libby and Greg, Gabe and Silvia. Much loved Nonno of David, Michelle, Matthew, Elliott, Robert, Daniel, Jennifer, and Great Nonno of Levi. Loved uncle of John, Bianca, and their families. Antonio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 88 Years

At Peace

Forever in our hearts



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Antonio's soul will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -