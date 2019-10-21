Home
Antonio "Abuelo" CORREAL

Antonio "Abuelo" CORREAL Notice
CORREAL Antonio 'Abuelo' Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 17 October 2019. Beloved Husband of Ana. Dearly loved father of Ana, Josefina, Antonia, and Pedro. Loving Abuelo of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Antonio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Spain.



Aged 86 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Antonio's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 21, 2019
