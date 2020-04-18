Home
More Obituaries for ANTONIO CASTELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO CASTELLI


1962 - 2020
ANTONIO CASTELLI Notice
CASTELLI ANTONIO Our beloved Antonio Castelli left us on the 13th April 2020. You will be forever missed my love, by your wife Marina, your children and their partners, Patrick, Hannah & Matt, Martin & Ashleigh, and Madeline, by your so cherished grandson Eli Angelo, by your dear parents Angelo and Rosa, by your brother Ezio & Laura, your sister Tania & David, by your nephews and nieces Jack, Giacinta, Eric, Victor, Clara and Millie by your so many family and friends at home in Australia, Italy, England and USA.



'The significance of our lives and our fragile realm derives from our own wisdom and courage. We are the custodians of life's meaning' one of your favourites Carl Sagan.



Fly High In The Cosmos My Love



A private ceremony will be held for Antonio

but we will be having a memorial celebrating

his life at a later date to be advised.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020
