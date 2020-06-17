Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Antonia "Toni" PEEK

Antonia "Toni" PEEK
PEEK Antonia â€˜Toni' Of East Corrimal

then Jamberoo

Formerly of Holland



Passed away on Wednesday, 10 June 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Gerardus 'Gerry'. Much loved mother and mother in law of Alice and John, Julie and Pete. Oma to Ben and Carolyn, Carla and Tim, Janai, Kristie. 'Omi' to Josephine, Anneliese and Zachary. Toni will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Holland.



Aged 87 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Toni's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 12noon.



The family kindly invite you to watch Toni's

funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020
