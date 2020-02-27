Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Church Of Immaculate Conception
Princes Highway
Unanderra
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia MARCIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia MARCIANO

Add a Memory
Antonia MARCIANO Notice
MARCIANO Antonia of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 24 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother and mother in law of Rosa (dec), Imma and Luigi, Silvia and Tony, Mick and Mary, and Gigi (dec). Adored grandmother and great-grandmother.



Aged 87 years

Reunited with Loved Ones



Requiem Mass for the repose of Antonia's soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 1pm. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Crypts, Wollongong Cemetery, Swan & Kenny Street, Wollongong.



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on TODAY February 27, 2020 at 6pm



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -