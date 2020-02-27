|
|
MARCIANO Antonia of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 24 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother and mother in law of Rosa (dec), Imma and Luigi, Silvia and Tony, Mick and Mary, and Gigi (dec). Adored grandmother and great-grandmother.
Aged 87 years
Reunited with Loved Ones
Requiem Mass for the repose of Antonia's soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 1pm. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to the Crypts, Wollongong Cemetery, Swan & Kenny Street, Wollongong.
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on TODAY February 27, 2020 at 6pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 27, 2020