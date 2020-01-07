|
FIERRAVANTI Antonia of Port Kembla Passed away on Saturday, 4 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Concetta and John, Canio and Karen. Nonna of Beppe and Luca. Antonia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy. Aged 90 Years Rest in Peace Rosary Prayer will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper street, Warrawong on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 6.00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Antonia's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Friday, 10 January 2020 at 11:00am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 7, 2020