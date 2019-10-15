Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton PIRNAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton PIRNAR


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Anton PIRNAR Notice
PIRNAR Anton of East Corrimal



Anton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 13th October, 2019. Loving husband of Maria. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Marisa. Cherished grandpa to Greg, Lisa and Phillip. Dear brother to Meri Bregar. Anton will be sadly missed by all his loving family and dear friends both here and overseas.



Aged 86 years.

Rest in Peace.



Rosary for Anton will be recited at the Slovenian Catholic Church 136 Princes Hwy Figtree on Thursday 17th October 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. This will be immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka for committal. Family and friends are warmly invited.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anton's passing.
 Back to today's Notices