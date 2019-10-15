|
|
PIRNAR Anton of East Corrimal
Anton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 13th October, 2019. Loving husband of Maria. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Marisa. Cherished grandpa to Greg, Lisa and Phillip. Dear brother to Meri Bregar. Anton will be sadly missed by all his loving family and dear friends both here and overseas.
Aged 86 years.
Rest in Peace.
Rosary for Anton will be recited at the Slovenian Catholic Church 136 Princes Hwy Figtree on Thursday 17th October 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. This will be immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka for committal. Family and friends are warmly invited.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 15, 2019