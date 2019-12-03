Home
Services
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St John The Evangelist Catholic Church
24 Jerramatta Street
Dapto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony William "Tony" FITZGERALD

Add a Memory
Anthony William "Tony" FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD Anthony William 'Tony' of Dapto



Passed away peacefully at HammondCare on 1 December 2019. Beloved husband of Isabel. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Malcolm, Kathryn and Jake. Much loved Gargie to Elise, Caitlin, Lawson and McKinlay. Loved brother of Graham and Helen. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Requiem mass for the repose of Tony's soul will be celebrated in St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to the West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, West Dapto Road, West Dapto.



By request no flowers.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -