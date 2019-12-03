|
|
FITZGERALD Anthony William 'Tony' of Dapto
Passed away peacefully at HammondCare on 1 December 2019. Beloved husband of Isabel. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynette and Malcolm, Kathryn and Jake. Much loved Gargie to Elise, Caitlin, Lawson and McKinlay. Loved brother of Graham and Helen. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Requiem mass for the repose of Tony's soul will be celebrated in St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Thursday, 5 December 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to the West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, West Dapto Road, West Dapto.
By request no flowers.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019