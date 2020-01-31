Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Anthony DILEVA

Anthony DILEVA Notice
DILEVA Anthony of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 27 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Dearly loved father of Barry, Christopher, and Annette. Much loved Granddad of Perri, Lauren, Dominique, Mikaela, Myles, and Tayla, and great grandchildren Olivia, Sam, and Emily. Loved brother of Percy, Joe (dec), and Mary.



Aged 94 years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anthony's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020
