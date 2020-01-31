|
|
DILEVA Anthony of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 27 January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Dearly loved father of Barry, Christopher, and Annette. Much loved Granddad of Perri, Lauren, Dominique, Mikaela, Myles, and Tayla, and great grandchildren Olivia, Sam, and Emily. Loved brother of Percy, Joe (dec), and Mary.
Aged 94 years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anthony's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 4 February 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020