LENGLING (Schimmel) Anneliese of Unanderra, formerly of DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany
Anneliese passed away peacefully on Monday, 8th June 2020. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Roswitha (dec), Eric & Melinda and Ron. Cherished Nan to Dannielle, Mitchell, Jenna, Ryan, Sophiea and Kyle. Anneliese will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends both here and in Germany.
Aged 87 Years.
'Our memories of you will be cherished forever'
Anneliese's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr. Kembla Grange on Monday, 15th June 2020, commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020