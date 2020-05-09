|
PEARCE, Anne-Marie Late of Wollongong 23.02.1950 - 06.05.2020 Aged 70 years Dearly loved wife of David. Cherished Mother and Mother-In-Law of Craig & Natalie, Brad & Katrin, Sheree & David. Proud Nanna of Lachlan, Jordan, Shannon, Jack, Harper and Summer. Beloved Sister and Sister-In-Law of Tony & Ludi, John & Jeanie and Liz. She will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Anne-Marie will be privately cremated. Tender Funerals (02) 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020