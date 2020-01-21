Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne-Maree WHITTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne-Maree WHITTON


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anne-Maree WHITTON Notice
WHITTON (Sutton) Anne-Maree 'Ree'



Ree passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, 15th January 2020. Much loved partner of Paul. Adored and loving mother of Taylah and Riley. Best friend to Bruce. Beautiful sister and sister-in-law to Jann & Larry (dec), Di, Julie & Nick and Phil (dec). Cherished Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Ree will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 49 Years.

'Love you more'



Ree's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Ree's Life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Dr. Kembla Grange on Friday, 24th January 2020 commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to

Specific Cancer Research.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne-Maree's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -