Anne Maree TRAEGER


1961 - 2020
Anne Maree TRAEGER Notice
TRAEGER (nee GRAHAM) Anne Maree of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 24, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Russell. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Jacob, Caleb & James, Sarah-Anne & Nathan, Zachary. Adored daughter of Frederick (dec) & Aileen. Much loved daughter-in-law of Vernon & Joan (both dec) and step daughter-in-law of Max (dec). Cherished sister and sister-in-law of John (dec), Michael & Bev (both dec), Peter (dec) & Edith, Paul & Juli, Margaret & John, David (dec) and 'Outlaw' of Robyn & Ross, Trish & Kevin (dec), Wendy & Dirk, Bob & Leonie, Jenny & Laurie. Loved aunty and great aunty to all her many nieces and nephews. Anne Maree will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 59 Years

Rest In Peace

Cheers, Mother Dear



A Private Service will be held.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
