H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St Therese Little Flower Catholic Church
2 Powell Street
West Wollongong
More Obituaries for Anne CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Elizabeth CURTIS

Anne Elizabeth CURTIS Notice
CURTIS Anne Elizabeth of Hillside Figtree



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday 24 February 2020. Eldest daughter of Augustine and Mary Laura (both dec). Much loved sister and sister in law of Margaret and Hadge (dec) Fitzgerald, Dorothea (dec), Pat and John Andrew, Marie and John (dec) Constable, Joan sgs (dec). Dearly loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90Years

All will be well



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anne's funeral service to be held at St Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Friday 28th February at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -