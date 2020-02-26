|
|
CURTIS Anne Elizabeth of Hillside Figtree
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday 24 February 2020. Eldest daughter of Augustine and Mary Laura (both dec). Much loved sister and sister in law of Margaret and Hadge (dec) Fitzgerald, Dorothea (dec), Pat and John Andrew, Marie and John (dec) Constable, Joan sgs (dec). Dearly loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90Years
All will be well
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anne's funeral service to be held at St Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong on Friday 28th February at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020