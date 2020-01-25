|
DAVIDSON (HAPLIN) Anne of Wollongong
Passed away Tuesday, after a long illness surrounded by loving family on 21 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Grant. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tony (dec), Mark and Tammy. Much loved Grandmama of Chad and Louise, Tarryn and Mathew, Jake and Crystal, and Kobey, and Great-Grandmama of Emmy, Jhye, Laycee, Asha, Caleb, Jax and Hart. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 years
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts
A private funeral will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020