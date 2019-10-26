|
COPPOLA Anna of Jamberoo, formerly of Unanderra It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Anna who passed away at home on Wednesday 23rd October, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicola. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Angela & Joe Pellegrino. Adored nanna of Jason and Linda, great nanna to Alex, Lily, Harry, Mia, Max & Tilly. Dear sister to Antonietta, Grazia, Pio, Teresa and Gerarda. Anna will be greatly missed by all her family and many dear friends, here and overseas. Aged 95 Years. Our memories of you will be treasured forever, we will miss you. Mass of Christian Burial for Anna Coppola will be offered at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1 Bruce Street Warrawong on Tuesday 29th October, 2019 commencing at11am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka, for interment.
