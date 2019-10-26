Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna COPPOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna COPPOLA

Add a Memory
Anna COPPOLA Notice
COPPOLA Anna of Jamberoo, formerly of Unanderra It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Anna who passed away at home on Wednesday 23rd October, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicola. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Angela & Joe Pellegrino. Adored nanna of Jason and Linda, great nanna to Alex, Lily, Harry, Mia, Max & Tilly. Dear sister to Antonietta, Grazia, Pio, Teresa and Gerarda. Anna will be greatly missed by all her family and many dear friends, here and overseas. Aged 95 Years. Our memories of you will be treasured forever, we will miss you. Mass of Christian Burial for Anna Coppola will be offered at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1 Bruce Street Warrawong on Tuesday 29th October, 2019 commencing at11am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Crypts, 230 Kanahooka Rd Kanahooka, for interment.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now