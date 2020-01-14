|
|
RICH Ann of Mount Ousley
Passed away after a courageous struggle with Huntington's Disease on Sunday, 12 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Sharon, Raymond and Karen. Loving Nan and Granny Rich of Alicia and Ruth, Stacey and Danny, Renee, Ebinee, Bianca, Dean, Luke, and Blake. Loved sister of Auriel, Eric and Joyce (both dec). Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Special thanks to the Olunda Nursing Home team for their compassion and exceptional care of mum.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's funeral service to be held at the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020