Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Ann "Shirley" REES


1936 - 2020
Ann "Shirley" REES Notice
REES (Hughes) Ann "Shirley" Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 6th February, 2020. Loved wife of Arthur. Cherished mum and mother in law of Michael & Christine, Nigel & Melissa, Tracy & Richard. Loved nanna of her 10 grandchildren and big nanna to 7 great grandchildren. Shirley will be missed by her siblings Norma (dec), Gwen and Clive and all her extended family here in Australia and in Wales.



Aged 83 Years



Relatives & friends of Shirley are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 12th February, 2020 commencing at 2pm. Donations are invited to , a donation box will be at the door of the Chapel.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
