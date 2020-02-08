|
REES (Hughes) Ann "Shirley" Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 6th February, 2020. Loved wife of Arthur. Cherished mum and mother in law of Michael & Christine, Nigel & Melissa, Tracy & Richard. Loved nanna of her 10 grandchildren and big nanna to 7 great grandchildren. Shirley will be missed by her siblings Norma (dec), Gwen and Clive and all her extended family here in Australia and in Wales.
Aged 83 Years
Relatives & friends of Shirley are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 12th February, 2020 commencing at 2pm. Donations are invited to , a donation box will be at the door of the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020