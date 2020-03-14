|
GREEN Ann
of Albion Park Rail
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, 10 March 2020. Beloved wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Budd and Gemma, Stacey and Dean, Cindy and Benny. Much loved Little Nana of Shanoa, Kyle, Seth, Ariel, Ella, Koffi, and Jett. Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 Years
We will miss your smiling face
A special person, no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 10am. Following her service a private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Chris O'Brien Lifehouse
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020