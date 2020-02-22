Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Bulli
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Ann Elizabeth MILNER


1938 - 2020
Ann Elizabeth MILNER Notice
MILNER Ann Elizabeth Late of Bellambi

Passed away Tuesday February 18,2020



Loving wife to Norman. Much loved Mum of Christine and Susan. Adored Grandma of Candice, Justin, Taylor and Rachel, a most precious Ma to Cameron, Frankie and Bruce and great grandma to Avalon, Willa and Ted.



Aged 81 Years



Family and friends of Ann are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10.00am.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian . A donation box will be available at the Chapel.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
