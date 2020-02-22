|
|
MILNER Ann Elizabeth Late of Bellambi
Passed away Tuesday February 18,2020
Loving wife to Norman. Much loved Mum of Christine and Susan. Adored Grandma of Candice, Justin, Taylor and Rachel, a most precious Ma to Cameron, Frankie and Bruce and great grandma to Avalon, Willa and Ted.
Aged 81 Years
Family and friends of Ann are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian . A donation box will be available at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020