Sanese, Anita Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Service of the late Anita Marinelli Sanese to be held on Friday 13th December at 10.00 am at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Anita left us on Monday 9 December 2019 to be at peace with her husband Franco and daughter Irma. Anita is the cherished mother and Nonna of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019