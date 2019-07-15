Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Angus Macdonald BROWNE


1929 - 2019
Angus Macdonald BROWNE Notice
BROWNE (Mac) Angus Macdonald Passed away on 10th July, 2019 peacefully after a short illness. Loving Husband of Ena for 68 years. Loved Father & Father in law of Andrew & Karen, Michael & Michele, Chris & Nicole. Admired Grandad to his 11 Grandchildren & 3 Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by those who knew him & worked with him.



Aged 89 Years

Nos Da Cariad



Relatives and friends of Mac are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 19th July, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 15, 2019
