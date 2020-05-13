Home
Angelo LUCCITTI


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Angelo LUCCITTI Notice
LUCCITTI Angelo of West Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Vincenza. Devoted father and father-in-law of Nick & Cherryce, Rob & Anna, Cristina & Jarrod. Adored Nonno of Sarah, Danny, Jaimee and Marshall. Angelo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.



Aged 85 Years

Rest In Peace



A Private Service will be held on Friday 15/05/2020. Under the current circumstances, the service details will not be advertised.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020
