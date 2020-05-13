|
|
LUCCITTI Angelo of West Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Vincenza. Devoted father and father-in-law of Nick & Cherryce, Rob & Anna, Cristina & Jarrod. Adored Nonno of Sarah, Danny, Jaimee and Marshall. Angelo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends both here and in Italy.
Aged 85 Years
Rest In Peace
A Private Service will be held on Friday 15/05/2020. Under the current circumstances, the service details will not be advertised.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020