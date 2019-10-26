Home
Angelo Fedele


1956 - 2019
Angelo Fedele Notice
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 23 October, 2019.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Kate, Bree, Matthew and daughter-in-law Rebecca. Cherished Nonno of Elijah and Spencer. Adored brother of Caterina and brother-in-law Michael and extended families.

He will be sadly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

He always lived life to the fullest.

Aged 63

Forever in our hearts

A Private Service Held

Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
