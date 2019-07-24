GAUCI Angelo â€˜Mick' of Lake Heights.







Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, July 21 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father and father in law of Joe and Heather, Frank and Sheila, Theresa and Shano, Mick and Princess Pina. Much loved Nunnu of all his 9 grandchildren and 10.5 great grandchildren. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.







Aged 82 Years



God has you in His keeping,



We have you in our hearts







Rosary will be recited at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 7pm.







A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Angelo's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.







In lieu of flowers, donations to the Port Kembla Coastal Patrol would be appreciated.







