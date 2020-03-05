Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:15 PM
St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church
10 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wyllie Road
Kembla Grange
View Map
Angele MARTINOSKI Notice
MARTINOSKI Angele of Figtree



Passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aspasija. Loving father and father in law of Dianne and David, Bill, Done and Sonja. Dear Dedo of Christopher, Jonathan, Madeline, Kristen, and Jackson. Angele will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here, Macedonia and the USA.



Aged 84 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Angele's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Saturday 7th March 2020 at 12.15pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Prayers will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday 6th March 2020 at 5pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 5, 2020
