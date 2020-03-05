|
|
MARTINOSKI Angele of Figtree
Passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aspasija. Loving father and father in law of Dianne and David, Bill, Done and Sonja. Dear Dedo of Christopher, Jonathan, Madeline, Kristen, and Jackson. Angele will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here, Macedonia and the USA.
Aged 84 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Angele's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Saturday 7th March 2020 at 12.15pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday 6th March 2020 at 5pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 5, 2020