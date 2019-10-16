Home
Angele KONJARSKI

Angele KONJARSKI Notice
KONJARSKI Angele of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully on Monday October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Ilinka (dec). A dearly loved father, grandfather, brother, and brother in law. Angele will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 86 Years

Forever in our hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 4pm



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Angele's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019
