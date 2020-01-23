Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela WALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela WALTON


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Angela WALTON Notice
WALTON Angela 08/09/1960 till 21/01/2020



Passed away peacefully in hospital. Beloved daughter of Jack and Marie Walton (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Simon, Kye and Amanda. Dear Grandmother to her 4 grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of John and Anne, Terry and Danielle. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



In Peace at Last



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Angela's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -