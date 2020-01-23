|
|
WALTON Angela 08/09/1960 till 21/01/2020
Passed away peacefully in hospital. Beloved daughter of Jack and Marie Walton (both dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Simon, Kye and Amanda. Dear Grandmother to her 4 grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of John and Anne, Terry and Danielle. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
In Peace at Last
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Angela's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 23, 2020