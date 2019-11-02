Home
Angela RUNDLE

Angela RUNDLE Notice
RUNDLE Angela of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully on 31 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur (Jock). Much loved mother and mother in law of Alison and Malcolm, Andrew and Lynne. Loving Nan of her grandchildren Hayley, Tegan and Great Nanna to Aleigha. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in the UK.



Aged 81 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Angela's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
