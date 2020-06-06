|
PIUCCO Angela Maria of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 4 June 2020. Dearly loved and devoted wife to Dario (dec). Mother and mother in law to Deborah, Michael and Cathy. Adoring Nonna to Lauren and Mark, Rhiannon and Glen, Mitchell, Elise and Matthew, Natalie and Dean, Renae and Jack. Bisnonna to Mikaela, Alexis and Taite. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 years
God has you in His keeping,
We have you in our Hearts
A Special thanks to the Nurses and Staff at
Marco Polo Nursing Home Woonona and
Wollongong Private Hospital for their endless care
A private family service will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020