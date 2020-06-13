|
|
FLORO Angela Passed away peacefully on 11th June, 2020. Late of Unanderra, formerly of Mt Warrigal. Beloved Wife of Francesco (dec). Cherished Mother and Mother in law of Tom (dec) & Pam, Anna & Harry, Peter & Jennifer, Mary & Livio. Admired Nonna of her Grandchildren Paul, Tracy, Narina, Patrick and her Great Grandchildren Lachlan, Bailey, Aimee and Stephanie.
Aged 96 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
The Funeral Service for Angela will be offered at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Wednesday 17th June, 2020 commencing at 12:30pm. At the conclusion of the Church Service the cortege will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery for burial.
The Rosary for Angela will be recited at
Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday, 16th June 2020
commencing at 5:30pm.
Due to the current restrictions of numbers, please contact the family directly to
register your interest in attending
either of these services.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020