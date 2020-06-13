Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Angela FLORO


1924 - 2020
Angela FLORO
FLORO Angela Passed away peacefully on 11th June, 2020. Late of Unanderra, formerly of Mt Warrigal. Beloved Wife of Francesco (dec). Cherished Mother and Mother in law of Tom (dec) & Pam, Anna & Harry, Peter & Jennifer, Mary & Livio. Admired Nonna of her Grandchildren Paul, Tracy, Narina, Patrick and her Great Grandchildren Lachlan, Bailey, Aimee and Stephanie.

Aged 96 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



The Funeral Service for Angela will be offered at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Wednesday 17th June, 2020 commencing at 12:30pm. At the conclusion of the Church Service the cortege will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery for burial.



The Rosary for Angela will be recited at

Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday, 16th June 2020

commencing at 5:30pm.



Due to the current restrictions of numbers, please contact the family directly to

register your interest in attending

either of these services.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
