More Obituaries for Angela NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Carter NEWMAN

Angela Carter NEWMAN Notice
NEWMAN Angela Carter of Gerringong



Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sue (dec), Jane (dec), Alison and Stephen, David and Sam. Much loved Granny of Emily, Hannah, Megan, and Andrew. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here, in England and Canada.



Aged 91 Years

Reunited with Hugh



A Memorial Service for Angela will be held at Gerringong Uniting Church, Fern Street, Gerringong on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
