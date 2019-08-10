|
|
TERENTIS Andrew of Kiama
formerly of Cyprus
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 8 August 2019. Beloved husband of the Late Janice. Andrew was a dearly loved father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Cyprus.
Aged 91 Years
In God's care
Andrew's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Wednesday, 14 August 2019 at 12pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to Vision Australia would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 10, 2019