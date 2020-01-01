Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Andrew LORIMER

Andrew LORIMER Notice
LORIMER Andrew of Figtree

formerly of Tumbarumba and Scotland



Passed away on Sunday, 29 December 2019. Beloved husband of Stella. Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Loved brother and brother in law. Andrew will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 years

Just missed his birthday

He will be sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Andrew's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 3 January 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
