LORIMER Andrew of Figtree
formerly of Tumbarumba and Scotland
Passed away on Sunday, 29 December 2019. Beloved husband of Stella. Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Loved brother and brother in law. Andrew will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 years
Just missed his birthday
He will be sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Andrew's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 3 January 2020 at 12noon.
