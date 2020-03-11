Home
DEGABRIELE Andreana of Tarrawanna Passed away peacefully on Monday 9 March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Much loved mother and mother in law of Charles and Annette, Catherine. Dear Grandmother of Christopher, Steven, Sarah, Claire, Jackson. Andreana will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta. Aged 84 Years Always Loved and Sadly Missed Relatives and friends are invited to attend Andreana's funeral service to be held at St Columbkilles Catholic Church, 99-119 Princes Highway Corrimal on Friday, 13 March 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Wollongong Hospital Neurology Department would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -