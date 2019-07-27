|
|
VAN DEVENTER AndrÃ¨
AndrÃ¨ passed away at Wollongong hospital in
the ICU unit on the 11.7.19, aged 26. Beloved son to Magda and Hennie Kleingeld, caring brother to Maggie Rose, brother in law to Joe Rose. Uncle to Roman Rose and a friend to hundreds. AndrÃ¨ will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Forever in our hearts
A funeral service to celebrate the life of AndrÃ¨ will be held at Shellharbour Community Church 500 Shellharbour Rd, Shellharbour Monday 29th July, 2019 from 11am. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019