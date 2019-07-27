Home
Services
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Resources
More Obituaries for Andra VAN DEVENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andra VAN DEVENTER


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Andra VAN DEVENTER Notice
VAN DEVENTER AndrÃ¨

AndrÃ¨ passed away at Wollongong hospital in

the ICU unit on the 11.7.19, aged 26. Beloved son to Magda and Hennie Kleingeld, caring brother to Maggie Rose, brother in law to Joe Rose. Uncle to Roman Rose and a friend to hundreds. AndrÃ¨ will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Forever in our hearts



A funeral service to celebrate the life of AndrÃ¨ will be held at Shellharbour Community Church 500 Shellharbour Rd, Shellharbour Monday 29th July, 2019 from 11am. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.