H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Stewart Street
Wollongong
Resources
Andonis â€˜Tony' â€˜Teps' TZELEPIS

Andonis â€˜Tony' â€˜Teps' TZELEPIS Notice
TZELEPIS Andonis â€˜Tony' â€˜Teps' of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 16 January 2020. Beloved son of Eleni. Loved brother of Areti and Tina (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Katrina and Ben, Natalie and Steven, and Zachary. Dear Papou of his grandchildren Shari, Chase, Brixton. Uncle to his nieces and nephews, Joanna, Arthur, Eleni, Andrea, Lennon, Candace, Dylan, Dimitri, Savannah, Aria. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 53 years

A life well lived

We will miss your smiling face



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.

Prayers will be recited in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 4pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
