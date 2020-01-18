|
TZELEPIS Andonis â€˜Tony' â€˜Teps' of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 16 January 2020. Beloved son of Eleni. Loved brother of Areti and Tina (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Katrina and Ben, Natalie and Steven, and Zachary. Dear Papou of his grandchildren Shari, Chase, Brixton. Uncle to his nieces and nephews, Joanna, Arthur, Eleni, Andrea, Lennon, Candace, Dylan, Dimitri, Savannah, Aria. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 53 years
A life well lived
We will miss your smiling face
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Prayers will be recited in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 4pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020