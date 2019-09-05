Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Anastassia PEROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastassia PEROS

Add a Memory
Anastassia PEROS Notice
PEROS Anastassia Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Andrew and Mary, Maria, Nicholas and Mary. Adored and much loved Yiayia of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt.



In her 93rd Year

Forever in our hearts

In God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anastassia's funeral to be held at St Nektarious Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street, Wollongong on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anastassia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.