|
|
PEROS Anastassia Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Andrew and Mary, Maria, Nicholas and Mary. Adored and much loved Yiayia of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt.
In her 93rd Year
Forever in our hearts
In God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anastassia's funeral to be held at St Nektarious Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street, Wollongong on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019